Kommunitas Market Cap Tops $558,850.92 (KOM)

Kommunitas (CURRENCY:KOM) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 13th. One Kommunitas coin can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kommunitas has a total market capitalization of $558,850.92 and approximately $347,832.00 worth of Kommunitas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kommunitas has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00047161 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.44 or 0.00139864 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.45 or 0.00154626 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003670 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,597.93 or 1.00204081 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $406.94 or 0.00856693 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kommunitas Coin Profile

Kommunitas’ total supply is 40,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 359,076,274 coins. Kommunitas’ official Twitter account is @Kommunitas1

