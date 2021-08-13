Komodo Price Reaches $1.09 on Top Exchanges (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Komodo has a market capitalization of $139.27 million and approximately $18.89 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for $1.09 or 0.00002353 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Komodo has traded up 27.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.21 or 0.00299385 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.42 or 0.00129935 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.25 or 0.00153230 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00009048 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000193 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000796 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 127,321,501 coins. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.