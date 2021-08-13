Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) PT Set at €25.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) received a €25.00 ($29.41) price target from investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €27.50 ($32.35) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.50 ($35.88) target price on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.80 ($36.24) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €25.40 ($29.88) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Wednesday.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a twelve month low of €14.72 ($17.32) and a twelve month high of €20.42 ($24.02).

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly Koninklijke Ahold N.V., is engaged in the operation of retail stores in Europe and the United States. The Company’s segments are Ahold USA, Delhaize America, The Netherlands, Belgium, and Central and Southeastern Europe (CSE). In addition, Other retail, consists of Ahold Delhaize’s unconsolidated joint ventures JMR – Gestao de Empresas de Retalho, SGPS, SA (JMR) and P.T.

