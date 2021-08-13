Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Declares $0.99 Dividend

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) announced a dividend on Friday, August 13th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.9858 per share on Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

OTCMKTS ADRNY opened at $33.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.30. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 52 week low of $25.89 and a 52 week high of $33.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.24.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 17.85%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ADRNY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following six segments: The U.S., The Netherlands, Belgium, Central & Southeastern Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.

