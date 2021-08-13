Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s (ADRNY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on ADRNY. UBS Group upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

ADRNY traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $33.09. 32,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,958. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a one year low of $25.89 and a one year high of $33.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following six segments: The U.S., The Netherlands, Belgium, Central & Southeastern Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.

