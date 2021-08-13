Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s (ADRNY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also commented on ADRNY. UBS Group upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.
ADRNY traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $33.09. 32,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,958. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a one year low of $25.89 and a one year high of $33.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following six segments: The U.S., The Netherlands, Belgium, Central & Southeastern Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.
Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index
Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.