Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Short Interest Down 98.0% in July

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 98.0% from the July 15th total of 80,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 271,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KKPNY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Koninklijke KPN from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:KKPNY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.23. The stock had a trading volume of 96,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,528. Koninklijke KPN has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $3.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.1577 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th.

About Koninklijke KPN

Royal KPN NV operates as a supplier of telecommunications and information technology services. It serves customers at home and abroad with fixed and mobile networks for telephony, data and television. The company focuses on both private customers and business users, from small to large. It also offers telecom providers access to widely branched networks.

