Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Shares Gap Down to $5.65

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.65, but opened at $5.53. Kopin shares last traded at $5.51, with a volume of 6,281 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.62 and a beta of 2.22.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Kopin had a negative net margin of 17.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kopin Co. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul Christopher Baker sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $44,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kopin by 28.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kopin by 13.5% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Kopin in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kopin in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kopin in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kopin Company Profile (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Kopin Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of wearable technologies which include components and systems. Its portfolio includes AMLCD, LCOS displays, OLED displays, ASIC, backlights, and optical lenses. The firm uses semiconductor material technology to design, manufacture and market its component products for use in military, enterprise and consumer electronic applications, training and simulation equipment and 3D metrology equipment.

