Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Director Sells $25,000.00 in Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Director Jane Elizabeth Judd sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $25,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jane Elizabeth Judd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 7th, Jane Elizabeth Judd sold 1,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $28,300.00.

KTOS traded down $2.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.26. 3,783,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,251,709. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.65. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.76 and a 12-month high of $34.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 273.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 182.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KTOS. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. B. Riley raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Noble Financial raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

