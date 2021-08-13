Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Director Sells $25,000.00 in Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Director Jane Elizabeth Judd sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $25,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Jane Elizabeth Judd also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 7th, Jane Elizabeth Judd sold 1,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $28,300.00.
KTOS traded down $2.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.26. 3,783,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,251,709. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.65. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.76 and a 12-month high of $34.11.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on KTOS. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. B. Riley raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Noble Financial raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.
Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)
Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.