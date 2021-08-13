Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNOS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNOS) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, a growth of 633.3% from the July 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 996,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of KNOS remained flat at $$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,095,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,662,221. Kronos Advanced Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.29.
About Kronos Advanced Technologies
