Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNOS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNOS) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, a growth of 633.3% from the July 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 996,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of KNOS remained flat at $$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,095,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,662,221. Kronos Advanced Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.29.

About Kronos Advanced Technologies

Kronos Advanced Technologies, Inc engages in the licensing, manufacturing, and distributing of air movement and purification devices. The company was founded on September 17, 1980 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

