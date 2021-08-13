Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

KRON stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.17. The company had a trading volume of 8,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,492. Kronos Bio has a 52-week low of $18.81 and a 52-week high of $39.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19.

In other Kronos Bio news, insider Christopher Dinsmore sold 9,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $189,201.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,173,253.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 31.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on KRON shares. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Kronos Bio in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kronos Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kronos Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

Kronos Bio Company Profile

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

