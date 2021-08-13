Kryll Market Cap Reaches $10.27 Million (KRL)

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. During the last week, Kryll has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar. One Kryll coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000682 BTC on popular exchanges. Kryll has a total market cap of $10.27 million and approximately $124,193.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kryll alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00057724 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003118 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00015149 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.64 or 0.00887090 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.96 or 0.00105102 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001955 BTC.

About Kryll

Kryll (CRYPTO:KRL) is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 coins and its circulating supply is 31,688,781 coins. The official message board for Kryll is medium.com/@kryll_io . The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Kryll is kryll.io . Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Kryll platform allows users to create automated trading strategies for cryptocurrencies in exchange for KRL tokens for each automated function. Kryll (KRL) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used to pay fees in the platform. “

Buying and Selling Kryll

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kryll should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kryll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kryll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kryll and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.