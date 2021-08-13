KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Short Interest Update

KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KPLUY remained flat at $$7.35 during midday trading on Friday. KS Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $7.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.11.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

K+S AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of mining and processing of mineral raw materials. It offers mineral products for markets including agriculture, industry, consumers, communities, waste management, and transportation and logistics. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Kassel, Germany.

