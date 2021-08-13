KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Commerzbank raised shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KS Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

KPLUY stock remained flat at $$7.35 during midday trading on Friday. KS Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $7.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.11.

K+S AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of mining and processing of mineral raw materials. It offers mineral products for markets including agriculture, industry, consumers, communities, waste management, and transportation and logistics. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Kassel, Germany.

