KS Aktiengesellschaft’s (KPLUY) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Commerzbank raised shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on KS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KS Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft stock remained flat at $$7.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.11. KS Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $7.79.

K+S AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of mining and processing of mineral raw materials. It offers mineral products for markets including agriculture, industry, consumers, communities, waste management, and transportation and logistics. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Kassel, Germany.

