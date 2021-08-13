KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAF) Trading 2.1% Higher

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAF)’s stock price traded up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $81.53 and last traded at $81.53. 65 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.84.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.99.

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KUKAF)

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft, an automation company, provides robot-based automation solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Systems, Robotics, Swisslog, Swisslog Healthcare, and China. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes industrial, collaborative, and mobile robots, as well as robot controllers, software, and digital services.

