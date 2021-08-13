Kush Finance (KSEED) Price Hits $1.02 on Major Exchanges

Kush Finance (CURRENCY:KSEED) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Over the last week, Kush Finance has traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kush Finance has a market cap of $258,380.85 and approximately $232.00 worth of Kush Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kush Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.02 or 0.00002197 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kush Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00046657 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.37 or 0.00138674 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.06 or 0.00153093 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003384 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,383.59 or 0.99923431 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.52 or 0.00856381 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kush Finance Coin Profile

Kush Finance’s total supply is 420,000 coins and its circulating supply is 253,355 coins. Kush Finance’s official website is kush.finance . Kush Finance’s official Twitter account is @KushFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Kush Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kush Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kush Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kush Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kush Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kush Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.