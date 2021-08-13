Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) Market Cap Hits $254,972.80

Kwikswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KWIK) traded down 22.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 13th. One Kwikswap Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0268 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kwikswap Protocol has a market cap of $254,972.80 and $16,885.00 worth of Kwikswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kwikswap Protocol has traded down 47.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00005672 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol Profile

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) uses the hashing algorithm. Kwikswap Protocol’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,497,188 coins. Kwikswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kwikswapdex

According to CryptoCompare, “KwikSwap is a Swap Protocol with Layer 2 Scaling powered by Ethereum, Polkadot and Plasma / OVM. The Protocol is currently V1 on Ethereum Mainnet and V2 on Polkadot / Plasma team is aiming for deployment approximately at the end of March 2021. KwikSwap allows the creation of token markets, own KWIK token, no need for KYC, features layer 2 scaling and the users always control their funds for a completely decentralized experience. Users can swap, create markets, add liquidity & stake. Users can trade with next to no fees and at lightning speeds. “

Kwikswap Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kwikswap Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kwikswap Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kwikswap Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

