Kyber Network Crystal v2 Achieves Market Cap of $318.38 Million (KNC)

Kyber Network Crystal v2 (CURRENCY:KNC) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. In the last week, Kyber Network Crystal v2 has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kyber Network Crystal v2 has a market cap of $318.38 million and approximately $34.71 million worth of Kyber Network Crystal v2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kyber Network Crystal v2 coin can now be bought for about $1.85 or 0.00003891 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kyber Network Crystal v2 alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00057549 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003118 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00015074 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $420.99 or 0.00885364 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.96 or 0.00105072 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal v2 Coin Profile

Kyber Network Crystal v2 (CRYPTO:KNC) is a coin. It launched on September 20th, 2017. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s total supply is 172,100,961 coins. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s official Twitter account is @KyberNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “KyberNetwork is an on-chain protocol which allows instant exchange and conversion of digital assets (e.g. crypto tokens) and cryptocurrencies (e.g. Ether, Bitcoin, ZCash) with high liquidity. KyberNetwork wants to implement several ideal operating properties of an exchange including trustless, decentralized execution, instant trade and high liquidity. Besides serving as an exchange, KyberNetwork also provides payment APIs that will allow Ethereum accounts to easily receive payments from any crypto tokens. “

Kyber Network Crystal v2 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kyber Network Crystal v2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kyber Network Crystal v2 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kyber Network Crystal v2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kyber Network Crystal v2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kyber Network Crystal v2 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.