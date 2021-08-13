Kyber Network Crystal v2 Market Capitalization Achieves $315.93 Million (KNC)

Kyber Network Crystal v2 (CURRENCY:KNC) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 13th. One Kyber Network Crystal v2 coin can now be purchased for $1.84 or 0.00003961 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kyber Network Crystal v2 has traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar. Kyber Network Crystal v2 has a total market capitalization of $315.93 million and $38.79 million worth of Kyber Network Crystal v2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00057807 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003070 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00015428 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.69 or 0.00900824 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.96 or 0.00114210 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.36 or 0.00153905 BTC.

About Kyber Network Crystal v2

Kyber Network Crystal v2 is a coin. It was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s total supply is 172,031,842 coins. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s official Twitter account is @KyberNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “KyberNetwork is an on-chain protocol which allows instant exchange and conversion of digital assets (e.g. crypto tokens) and cryptocurrencies (e.g. Ether, Bitcoin, ZCash) with high liquidity. KyberNetwork wants to implement several ideal operating properties of an exchange including trustless, decentralized execution, instant trade and high liquidity. Besides serving as an exchange, KyberNetwork also provides payment APIs that will allow Ethereum accounts to easily receive payments from any crypto tokens. “

Kyber Network Crystal v2 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kyber Network Crystal v2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kyber Network Crystal v2 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kyber Network Crystal v2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

