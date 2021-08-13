Kyushu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KYSEY) Short Interest Up 600.0% in July

Kyushu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KYSEY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Shares of KYSEY remained flat at $$7.94 during mid-day trading on Friday. Kyushu Electric Power has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $7.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.64.

About Kyushu Electric Power

Kyushu Electric Power Company, Incorporated engages in the electric power business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Electric Power, Other Energy Service, ICT Service, and Other segments. It generates electricity from nuclear, thermal, hydroelectric, geothermal, internal combustion, wind, solar, poultry dung fuel, and biomass power energy sources.

