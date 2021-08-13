L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $18.36. L.B. Foster shares last traded at $18.25, with a volume of 63,283 shares.

FSTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L.B. Foster from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of L.B. Foster from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of L.B. Foster from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $197.72 million, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.01.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. L.B. Foster had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 2.89%. Equities research analysts forecast that L.B. Foster will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSTR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in L.B. Foster by 58.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in L.B. Foster during the first quarter worth $212,000. Barington Capital Group L.P. acquired a new position in L.B. Foster during the first quarter worth $269,000. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in L.B. Foster by 493.9% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 33,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 27,450 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in L.B. Foster by 619.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 46,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

L.B. Foster Company provides products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support critical infrastructure projects worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Technologies and Services; and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail Technologies and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.

