L Reade Fahs Sells 800 Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Stock

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) CEO L Reade Fahs sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $44,008.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 381,076 shares in the company, valued at $20,962,990.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

L Reade Fahs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 19th, L Reade Fahs sold 160,828 shares of National Vision stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $7,756,734.44.

Shares of EYE stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.98. 589,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,935. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.11. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.04 and a 12-month high of $55.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 70.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.83.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.29. National Vision had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 9.87%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in National Vision during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in National Vision during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in National Vision during the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision in the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in National Vision by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EYE. Zacks Investment Research cut National Vision from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Loop Capital raised their target price on National Vision from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.78.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

