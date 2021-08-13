L Reade Fahs Sells 800 Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Stock

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) CEO L Reade Fahs sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $44,008.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 381,076 shares in the company, valued at $20,962,990.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
L Reade Fahs also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 19th, L Reade Fahs sold 160,828 shares of National Vision stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $7,756,734.44.
Shares of EYE stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.98. 589,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,935. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.11. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.04 and a 12-month high of $55.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 70.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.83.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in National Vision during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in National Vision during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in National Vision during the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision in the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in National Vision by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period.
Several research firms recently issued reports on EYE. Zacks Investment Research cut National Vision from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Loop Capital raised their target price on National Vision from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.78.
National Vision Company Profile
National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.
