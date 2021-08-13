Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $306.43.
LH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.
In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total transaction of $1,199,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,595,494.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
NYSE LH opened at $300.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $277.88. Laboratory Co. of America has a twelve month low of $170.05 and a twelve month high of $304.73. The company has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.04.
Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 35.18%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America will post 23.54 earnings per share for the current year.
About Laboratory Co. of America
Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.
