Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Stock Position Lifted by Beck Mack & Oliver LLC

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 494,127 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 14,481 shares during the period. Laboratory Co. of America accounts for 3.6% of Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC owned 0.51% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $136,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,044.1% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,081,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $275,743,000 after purchasing an additional 986,719 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $382,545,000 after purchasing an additional 635,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,273,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $324,773,000 after purchasing an additional 393,566 shares in the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 1,139,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $290,629,000 after purchasing an additional 327,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,083,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,061,648,000 after purchasing an additional 251,383 shares in the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total value of $1,199,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,595,494.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on LH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Argus lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.43.

Laboratory Co. of America stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $299.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,714. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.88. The company has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $170.05 and a one year high of $304.73.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 17.57%. Analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

