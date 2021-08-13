LABS Group Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.14 Million (LABS)

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. LABS Group has a total market cap of $19.75 million and approximately $2.14 million worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LABS Group has traded up 88.4% against the US dollar. One LABS Group coin can currently be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00047321 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.88 or 0.00140566 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.04 or 0.00155618 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003691 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,563.99 or 0.99964599 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $408.73 or 0.00859013 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

LABS Group Profile

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,039,076,594 coins. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio . LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio

LABS Group Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LABS Group should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LABS Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

