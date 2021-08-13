Lafitte Capital Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Lafitte Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 726,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,500 shares during the quarter. Monarch Casino & Resort accounts for 29.5% of Lafitte Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Lafitte Capital Management LP owned about 3.91% of Monarch Casino & Resort worth $48,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCRI. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

MCRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

In other news, COO David-Jacques Farahi sold 29,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $2,106,621.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 92,116 shares in the company, valued at $6,533,787.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 25.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MCRI traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,685. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.46. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.19 and a 1-year high of $76.00.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.27. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 13.93%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space; guest rooms; food outlets; espresso and pastry bars; health spa and salon; retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; family entertainment centre; banquet, convention and meeting room space.

