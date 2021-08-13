Lambda Achieves Market Cap of $27.51 Million (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. During the last seven days, Lambda has traded up 18.4% against the US dollar. Lambda has a market capitalization of $27.51 million and $7.82 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lambda coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0190 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lambda alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00056585 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003117 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00014853 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $415.45 or 0.00894990 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.32 or 0.00114861 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00043499 BTC.

Lambda Coin Profile

Lambda (LAMB) is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,448,886,691 coins. The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im . The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim . Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Lambda Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lambda should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lambda using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lambda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lambda and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.