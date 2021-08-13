Lambda Market Capitalization Hits $27.51 Million (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Over the last week, Lambda has traded 18.4% higher against the US dollar. Lambda has a total market capitalization of $27.51 million and approximately $7.82 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lambda coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0190 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00056585 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003117 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00014853 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $415.45 or 0.00894990 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.32 or 0.00114861 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00043499 BTC.

Lambda Profile

LAMB is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,448,886,691 coins. Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im . Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Buying and Selling Lambda

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lambda should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lambda using one of the exchanges listed above.

