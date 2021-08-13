Lanceria (LANC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.83 Million

Lanceria (CURRENCY:LANC) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. During the last week, Lanceria has traded 122.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lanceria has a market cap of $4.83 million and approximately $421,174.00 worth of Lanceria was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lanceria coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0187 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00047271 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.61 or 0.00139845 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.56 or 0.00156528 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003600 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,675.17 or 1.00090006 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.32 or 0.00857229 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Lanceria’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 258,411,338 coins. Lanceria’s official Twitter account is @lancerialabs

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lanceria directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lanceria should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lanceria using one of the exchanges listed above.

