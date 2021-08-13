Landbox (LAND) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $967,306.00

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Landbox has a total market capitalization of $750,713.18 and approximately $967,306.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Landbox has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. One Landbox coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00046672 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.57 or 0.00140343 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.15 or 0.00152091 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003455 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,383.49 or 0.99887984 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.63 or 0.00852989 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Landbox Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Landbox Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Landbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

