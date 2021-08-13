Landcadia Holdings IV (NASDAQ:LCA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 2,379 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 55,968 shares.The stock last traded at $9.65 and had previously closed at $9.71.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.75.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCA. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,885,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV during the 2nd quarter worth $3,540,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV during the 2nd quarter worth $1,954,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV during the 2nd quarter worth $1,826,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV during the 2nd quarter worth $1,397,000. 0.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on investment opportunities in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries, including technology companies operating in these industries.

