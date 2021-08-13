Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Larimar Therapeutics stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.34. 141,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,823. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.70. The stock has a market cap of $205.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 0.79. Larimar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $25.87.

In other news, Director James E. Flynn bought 685,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $5,999,962.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LRMR. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Larimar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Larimar Therapeutics Company Profile

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare and progressive genetic disease. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

