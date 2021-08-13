Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) Shares Gap Down to $11.99

Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.99, but opened at $10.90. Latch shares last traded at $11.05, with a volume of 15,187 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have commented on LTCH shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.43 price objective on the stock.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Latch in the second quarter valued at about $57,159,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Latch in the second quarter valued at about $44,244,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Latch during the second quarter worth about $35,233,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Latch during the second quarter worth about $26,999,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in Latch during the second quarter worth about $6,135,000. 9.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Latch Company Profile (NASDAQ:LTCH)

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

