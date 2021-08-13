LATOKEN (LA) 1-Day Volume Hits $336,949.00

LATOKEN (CURRENCY:LA) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. During the last week, LATOKEN has traded 25.3% higher against the US dollar. LATOKEN has a market cap of $46.16 million and $336,949.00 worth of LATOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LATOKEN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000255 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00057549 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003118 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00015074 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.99 or 0.00885364 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.96 or 0.00105072 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001944 BTC.

About LATOKEN

LA is a coin. It launched on October 18th, 2017. LATOKEN’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 380,104,462 coins. LATOKEN’s official website is latoken.com . LATOKEN’s official Twitter account is @latokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LATOKEN is /r/latoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LATOKEN is developing a one-stop multi-asset trading platform, which already allows trading of major crypto pairs and perspective ICO tokens. LATOKEN have also tested trades of asset tokens linked to prices of hard assets, like shares of blue chips (e.g. Apple, Amazon, Tesla) and commodities (oil, gold, silver). LATOKEN team is now working on acquiring all necessary licenses for launching a full-scale trading of asset tokens. “

LATOKEN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LATOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LATOKEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LATOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

