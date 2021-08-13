Lawrence E. Golub Purchases 5,000 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Stock

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.81 per share, for a total transaction of $79,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Lawrence E. Golub also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 23rd, Lawrence E. Golub bought 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $79,950.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Lawrence E. Golub bought 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.90 per share, for a total transaction of $79,500.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Lawrence E. Golub purchased 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.91 per share, for a total transaction of $79,550.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Lawrence E. Golub purchased 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.31 per share, for a total transaction of $76,550.00.

Golub Capital BDC stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,574. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.76. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.27 and a 1-year high of $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 143.01%. Equities research analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.08%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in Golub Capital BDC by 34.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 313,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after acquiring an additional 81,011 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 12.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 30,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter worth about $706,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 352.1% in the first quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 74,138 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,879,000 after buying an additional 57,738 shares during the period. 41.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GBDC shares. TheStreet upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

