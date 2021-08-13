LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Boenning Scattergood

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Boenning Scattergood in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for LCNB’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Get LCNB alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LCNB opened at $17.81 on Wednesday. LCNB has a twelve month low of $12.51 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The stock has a market cap of $222.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.20 million. LCNB had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 8.56%. Equities research analysts predict that LCNB will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Robert Miller sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $25,545.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,829.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of LCNB by 11.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 317,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,564,000 after acquiring an additional 33,634 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of LCNB during the first quarter worth $190,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of LCNB during the first quarter worth $225,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LCNB by 5.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,164 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,397,000 after buying an additional 10,004 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LCNB by 65.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 7,011 shares during the period. 42.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LCNB

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, small business administration, and residential mortgage loans.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for LCNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.