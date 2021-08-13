Lead Wallet Market Cap Hits $2.52 Million (LEAD)

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 13th. Lead Wallet has a market cap of $2.52 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lead Wallet has traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Lead Wallet coin can currently be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00047325 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.73 or 0.00140183 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.81 or 0.00155059 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003696 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,605.48 or 1.00013873 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $409.35 or 0.00859994 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Lead Wallet

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. Lead Wallet’s official website is leadwallet.io . Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet . Lead Wallet’s official message board is medium.com/lead-blog

Lead Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lead Wallet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lead Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

