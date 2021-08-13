Ledyard National Bank Grows Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Ledyard National Bank grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 493,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,578 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Ledyard National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Ledyard National Bank owned 0.13% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $24,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $52,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $80,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $120,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 223.6% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $220,000.

DGRO traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.81. 1,282,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,880,143. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.22 and a fifty-two week high of $52.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.01.

