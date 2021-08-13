Ledyard National Bank Has $17.24 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Ledyard National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 1.8% of Ledyard National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $17,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 218.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 76.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom stock traded up $1.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $486.16. The company had a trading volume of 854,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,886,888. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $325.00 and a 52 week high of $495.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $475.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, increased their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.84.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

