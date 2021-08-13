Ledyard National Bank Has $20.07 Million Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Ledyard National Bank increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 574,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,447 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF accounts for 2.1% of Ledyard National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Ledyard National Bank owned approximately 0.69% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $20,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GSIE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,396,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,014,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 24,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 10,301 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 439,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,519,000 after purchasing an additional 12,931 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSIE traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.10. 161,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,406. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $26.91 and a 12 month high of $36.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.35.

