Lee Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LPHM) Short Interest Down 86.3% in July

Lee Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LPHM) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 86.3% from the July 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Lee Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.12. 2,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,094. Lee Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $1.00.

Get Lee Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Lee Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lee Pharmaceuticals, Inc manufactures personal care and cosmetic products. The company specializes in personal care products, such as lip balm for chapped lips, nasal spray, nail care products, depilatories, and quit smoking items. Its products category includes aloe vera products, antacids, baby care, cosmetics and douche, cough and cold products, depilatories and waxes, laxatives, lip balm products, men's personal care, oral care, pain relievers, personal care, skin care, tobacco accessories, topical ointments/creams, and vitamins and nutritional items.

Recommended Story: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Lee Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lee Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.