Lee Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LPHM) Short Interest Down 86.3% in July

Lee Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LPHM) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 86.3% from the July 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Lee Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.12. 2,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,094. Lee Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $1.00.
Lee Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
