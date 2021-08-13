Legacy Housing Co. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.82 Per Share (NASDAQ:LEGH)

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) – Equities researchers at B. Riley boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Legacy Housing in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the company will earn $1.82 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.75. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Legacy Housing’s FY2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $48.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.65 million.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LEGH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Legacy Housing from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

LEGH stock opened at $18.70 on Friday. Legacy Housing has a 52-week low of $12.51 and a 52-week high of $20.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.62. The company has a market capitalization of $452.60 million, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEGH. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Legacy Housing by 45.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 604,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,716,000 after acquiring an additional 189,800 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Legacy Housing by 120.4% in the second quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 182,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 99,700 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC purchased a new position in Legacy Housing in the second quarter valued at about $994,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Legacy Housing by 178.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 34,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Legacy Housing in the first quarter valued at about $576,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder William G. Shipley sold 3,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total transaction of $54,656.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,180,900 shares in the company, valued at $54,043,491. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $40,126.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,485,375 shares in the company, valued at $47,992,591.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 239,715 shares of company stock valued at $4,386,723 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

