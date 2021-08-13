Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a growth of 422.2% from the July 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund stock remained flat at $$12.71 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,921. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $10.47 and a 52 week high of $12.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

BrandywineGLOBAL – Global Income Opportunities Fund, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objectives are to provide current income and it also seeks capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 27, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

