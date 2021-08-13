Legion Capital (OTCMKTS:LGCP) Stock Price Up 94.1%

Legion Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:LGCP)’s stock price rose 94.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as 0.99 and last traded at 0.99. Approximately 1,700 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 1,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.51.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of 0.83.

About Legion Capital (OTCMKTS:LGCP)

Legion Capital Corporation is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in making direct investments. The firm prefer to invest in early, small, medium, emerging growth companies and is involved in bridge funding, buyouts, acquisition, development, and growth capital transactions. It invests in fintech, industrials, business services, education services, diversified financial services, real estate development, construction, infrastructure, materials, and information technology.

