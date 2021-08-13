Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Position Trimmed by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments lessened its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,261 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 37,052 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.05% of Lennar worth $15,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at about $283,296,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,249,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,492,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 311.1% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 462,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,772,000 after buying an additional 349,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,978,000. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total transaction of $1,001,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,875 shares in the company, valued at $15,108,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Lennar from $121.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, June 14th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Lennar from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Lennar from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.89.

LEN opened at $107.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 11.02, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $69.41 and a 1 year high of $110.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.50.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 13.83%. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

Recommended Story: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.