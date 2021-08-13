Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Sold by Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lessened its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,073 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 24,968 shares during the period. Lennar comprises 1.3% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Lennar were worth $14,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Lennar by 50.5% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Lennar during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Lennar during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 72.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total value of $1,001,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,875 shares in the company, valued at $15,108,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LEN stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $107.46. The stock had a trading volume of 22,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,514,078. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 11.02 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $69.41 and a 52-week high of $110.61.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LEN. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $121.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.89.

About Lennar

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

