Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Acquires 3,292 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $7,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $273,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 29,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 44,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 72,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,362,000 after acquiring an additional 6,297 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MUB stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.21. 890,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263,621. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.44. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $114.91 and a 52-week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

