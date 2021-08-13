Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Boosts Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 617,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,629 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up 14.8% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. owned 0.25% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $34,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 23,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTEB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.27. 1,218,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,295,430. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $54.05 and a 12 month high of $55.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.39.

