Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Sells 2,313 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,313 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 27.9% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. owned about 0.10% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $64,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 178.9% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $59,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $272.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 679,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,814. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.55. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $175.98 and a 12-month high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.