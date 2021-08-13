Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Sells 459,004 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459,004 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 0.9% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VCSH. Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% during the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 417,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,517,000 after buying an additional 32,674 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.0% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 113,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,409,000 after buying an additional 19,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000.

Shares of VCSH traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.59. 1,768,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,037,050. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.71. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $82.11 and a 12 month high of $83.47.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%.

